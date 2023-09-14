You can watch the Copa Libertadores on US TV, and you can do so for some good value. Even better, you can watch in both English and Spanish in the United States, capturing all the emotion of one of the more dramatic club competitions in the world of soccer.

The South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League has TV coverage in the United States via beIN SPORTS. Fittingly, beIN SPORTS en Español has the Spanish-language coverage of the competition. In addition to holding the Copa Libertadores, beIN SPORTS also carries the rights to the French Ligue Un and the Turkish Super Lig.

The Copa Libertadores TV schedule shows the streaming links for how to watch beIN SPORTS and the Copa Libertadores. Coverage is mainly available on streaming platforms Fubo or Fanatiz.

Fubo has coverage of Copa Libertadores

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

How to watch Copa Libertadores on US TV

The Copa Libertadores is all through beIN SPORTS, in both languages. The two main ways to access the channel are through Fubo and Fanatiz. The difference comes down to other options on the services and price. Fubo is the bigger of the two. While it does have beIN SPORTS, it also has other sports, news, movies and TV shows and more. Fubo is a true replacement to cable. With so many options, Fubo is far more expensive. The base price for Fubo is $74.99. This option does have beIN SPORTS, and therefore the Copa Libertadores in both English and Spanish.

Fanatiz is only $9.99 per month. However, the options outside of the Copa Libertadores are far smaller on Fanatiz. This service focuses almost exclusively on soccer. However, if you are a fan of Ligue Un and the Copa Libertadores, Fanatiz is the most affordable way to get beIN SPORTS.

The top South American competition

The Copa Libertadores is most similar to the UEFA Champions League. However, the passion among the South American competitors is unmatched. Brazil and Argentina may rank second and first in terms of titles won, but clubs from seven South American countries have won the Copa Libertadores.

Even better, it is a chance for some of the top talent in South America to show off their talent. Vinicius Junior, for example, made five appearances in the Copa Libertadores before switching over to Real Madrid. Neymar made 25 appearances in the competition, scoring 14 times and winning the competition once as a teenager.

Flamengo, Palmeiras and River Plate are three of the most recent clubs to win the competition. Each one has history, and the drama of the Copa Libertadores delivers each season.