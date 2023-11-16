Wondering how to watch Inter Milan on US TV and streaming? Here’s the down low on where you can find Inter on your screen of choice.

The Nerazzurri

After splitting off from AC Milan in 1908, Internazionale have become legends in their own right. The blue and black do share the iconic San Siro stadium with their rivals, and they compete in the Derby della Madonnina each season. Inter can boast something no other Italian team can – they are the only club in the country to have never been relegated out of the top flight since nationwide play in Italy began in 1909. Inter Milan has a long list of honors, including winning European and world championships on multiple occasions. This includes a rare quintuple in 2010 – winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Champions League, and Club World Cup titles all in that one year.

Where can I watch Inter Milan?

Inter Milan plays domestically and internationally just about every season. Here’s how to watch their games in competitions they frequent:

Watch Inter Milan in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch Inter Milan in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Inter Milan Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are on a case-by-case basis, so check our Club Friendly TV schedule page for the latest listings.

Inter Milan Streaming Options

Following an Italian club is pretty straightforward, as almost all games can be found on a single platform.

All Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA games can be found live on Paramount+.

Certain UEFA Champions League games are shown on the CBS and Univision TV networks, but if you want to see the majority of matches, you’ll need Paramount+.

Watch Inter Milan with Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream and occasionally shows UEFA games.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Inter Milan TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Inter Milan? Let us know in the comments section!