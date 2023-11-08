Looking for how to watch women’s soccer in the US? We’ve got the details of where to find games on both TV and streaming.

Only a few decades ago, women’s soccer was almost non-existent. In 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup emerged and ever since, the game has been on the rise.

For years, only a quadrennial frenzy would catch on in the USA as the United States dominated the World Cup. But now the women’s game is stronger than ever before, with numerous high-quality club and international competitions available to US viewers.

The NWSL has finally brought a stable, long-lasting professional league to the US. Big crowds turn out across the country to watch these clubs. Liga MX operates a women’s division as well, lifting the game in the region. And a second American Division One league will arrive in the form of the USL Super League in 2024.

Across the pond, the FA Women’s Super League, Frauen-Bundesliga, Serie A Femminile, Spain’s Liga F, France’s Division 1 Féminine, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League have delivered big matches, with huge clubs, and big crowds in recent years.

And of course, international tournaments like the World Cup and Olympics are bigger than ever.

Watch women’s soccer on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Where to watch women’s soccer on US TV

There is a smorgasbord of women’s soccer now available to watch in the US. Whether you prefer a club, country, or a little of both, there is something for everyone. But it’s not all in one place, so here’s where to find some of the most notable competitions:

USWNT:

The United States women disappointed at the World Cup in 2023, but they remain one of the world’s elite sides. Friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup, and World Cup Qualifiers are with Turner Sports as of 2023. This means you’ll see games televised on TNT and TBS, with select matches streaming on the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. In Spanish, you can find games on Telemundo/Universo and Peacock.

NWSL:

The league has a new rights deal that starts with the 2024 season. Some games will remain on CBS Sports platforms, however now ESPN, Amazon, and Scripps will be added as broadcast partners. Specifics have not been revealed as of fall 2023.

USL Super League:

USL’s foray into women’s pro soccer is scheduled to kick off in Fall 2024, on the “European” calendar. Details for game broadcasts have yet to be announced.

FA Women’s Super League:

Select matches from England’s top flight – featuring the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City – are on Paramount+. Some games are televised on CBS Sports Network.

Frauen-Bundesliga / Serie A Femminile / Liga F / Division 1 Féminine / UEFA Women’s Champions League:

Continental Europe’s biggest leagues, and the Women’s UCL, have a home on DAZN. Every so often league matches can feature on CBS Sports Network as well. Select late-stage Champions League games will be free on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Liga MX Femenil:

You can find Mexico’s top-tier matches on various platforms. ViX usually shows several games each week on their free tier of programming. In addition, FOX Deportes shows select matches, while Chivas home games can be found on Peacock and Universo.

FIFA Women’s World Cup:

The 2027 rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup are currently up for grabs. Previous tournaments have aired on FOX Sports networks in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

Olympics:

Unlike the men’s side, the women’s Olympic tournament is a prestigious event. NBC Sports has Olympic coverage, with all events streaming live on Peacock for Paris 2024. NBC, USA, CNBC, and/or MSNBC are likely to televise select games.

SEE MORE: Schedule of women’s soccer games on US TV and streaming

If you have questions about how to watch the Olympics on US TV, let us know in the comments section below.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Guides on how to watch leagues

Photo: Imago