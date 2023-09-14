You can watch the Brasileirão on US TV and streaming. The Brasileirão, otherwise known as the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, is the top flight of Brazilian soccer. With clubs like Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians and Palmeiras, the national league in Brazil is rife with top teams. At the same time, it constantly produces top products. Many of those make the jump over to Europe and represent the Brazil national team.

CBS holds the US rights to the Brasileirão, and it is almost exclusively available through streaming. CBS also holds the rights to the Argentine league, meaning it has the two major domestic leagues in South America under its umbrella. However, as stated, these games are almost exclusive to streaming. Therefore, you can find Brasileirão games on Paramount+, the paid-streaming platform from CBS.

Full coverage details of the league is available on the Brasileirão TV schedule.

Stream Brasileirão on Paramount+

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Watch Brasileirão on US TV

For English-language coverage, every game of the Brasileirão is available on Paramount+. There is the off chance it could be available on CBS Sports Network, but it would be simulcast on Paramount+, regardless. Same goes for the new CBS Sports Golazo channel. There are live broadcasts of games on that free-to-use channel. However, this channel also has coverage of other CBS properties, so it is no guarantee to see the Brasileirão on this channel.

In terms of Spanish-language coverage, Fanatiz and ViX+ carry games in the Brazilian top flight. Fanatiz is slightly more expensive than ViX+. It is $9.99 per month, while ViX+ is $6.99 per month. Both have extensive soccer coverage, and fortunately each covers the Brasileirão.

Top Brazilian division

Not only has the Brasileirão been one of the top divisions in the Americas, but the talent coming out of the league is remarkable. Each year, there seems to be another Brazilian that is breaking on to the world’s stage. More often than not, they ply their trade in this league.

For example, Neymar played for Santos before switching over to Europe with Barcelona. Vinicius Junior rose through the ranks at Flamengo, then went to Real Madrid. Icons like Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo and Ronaldo rose to prominence in the Brasileirão.

There is always speculation that some of the current crop of players will be the next to make the switch. One of them, Endrick, already has an agreement to join Real Madrid, even though he is just 16 years old. Therefore, you can watch him in the Brasileirão until he makes his move.