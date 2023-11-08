Here’s all the information you need to watch UEFA Nations League on US TV.

UEFA Nations League is a biennial competition for international soccer in Europe. Games air on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and the streaming service ViX.

Our UEFA Nations League schedule page has the latest game listings with times and networks.

Fubo has coverage of UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

How to watch UEFA Nations League

In English, UEFA Nations League games are presently shown on FOX Sports. Most games are likely to air on FS1, FS2, or FOX Soccer Plus. Major games like the final may be shown on the main FOX channel. However, Fubo streams select games exclusively, in addition to those shown on FOX channels carried by the service. Spanish language broadcast rights are with TelevisaUnivision, which includes Univision, TUDN, and the associated streaming service ViX. FOX and Univision networks are carried on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue has FOX/FS1.

Each service has a different cost and channel lineup. Fubo costs the most, but it includes the most extensive lineup of channels. This includes beIN SPORTS which shows Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana in addition to other competitions.

Meanwhile, ViX debuted in 2022. Free and premium versions are available, featuring all Spanish-language content. This includes select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, plus the Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, and Colombian leagues.

EUROPE’S NEWEST INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The UEFA Nations League debuted in 2018. The idea for the competition was to replace FIFA international windows that contained friendly matches with more meaningful and structured competition. Essentially, the goal is to have teams face similar opposition consistently. Because of this, however, teams play matches against nations from outside Europe much less frequently.

The tournament is split into four leagues – A, B, C, and D. Each league is then split into groups. At the end of each season, the top teams in B, C, and D’s groups are promoted to the higher league. Consequently, the worst teams in A, B, and C are relegated. This certainly raised the stakes compared to friendly matches.

Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023) have each won one Nations League. The next Nations League takes place in 2024/25, with the host nation for the Finals yet to be announced.