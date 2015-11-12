Millions around the world need to know how and where to watch Real Madrid play Barcelona.

WHO Real Madrid vs Barcelona WHAT Spanish Supercopa Final WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, January 14, 2024

WHERE ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange STREAM WATCH NOW

US viewers can watch the match on ESPN+. In the time since the change of broadcasters, El Clásico featured exclusively on ESPN+. This is perhaps to drive up subscriptions on the platform. However, the Supercopa de España semifinal in early 2022 was on ESPN.

El Clásico is a major game that pulls in viewers due to the talent on display each time these two meet.

This contest involves the biggest clubs and biggest players in the world of soccer. Many of the greatest to grace a soccer field feature in this game. For example, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff and Alfredo Di Stefano are just a handful of players to play in this game’s illustrious history.

El Clásico’s seemingly unending drama encapsulates, supporters of Los Blancos or the Blaugrana. Or, you could be one of the millions of neutrals just interested in the fixture’s intensity.

Even though the Ronaldo vs. Messi era is in the past, the game still delivers in terms of intensity and importance, regardless of the competition.

The best way to watch Real Madrid versus Barcelona is through ESPN+.

Watch Real Madrid versus Barcelona on TV

ESPN acquired the rights to broadcast Spain’s top flight in 2021, having already held the rights to the Copa del Rey.

In this deal, ESPN airs the majority of the games featuring the two Spanish giants on ESPN+. That included the first Clásico of the 2022/23 season.

Watch El Clásico on ESPN+:

There are instances of the provider placing games on one of the linear channels. For example, the Copa del Rey final from 2020/21 and the 2021/22 season opener, both of which included FC Barcelona, aired on ABC.

With a game of this magnitude, it makes sense to place the game where most people would be able to see it. However, ESPN+ likely gains subscriptions based solely on people wanting to watch Real Madrid play Barcelona.

Live stream Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

ESPN+ is available on practically any platform. For example, iPhone, Androids and phones and tablets access ESPN+ through the ESPN app.

This also applies to televisions with devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or systems such as Xbox and PlayStation.

Streaming offers

As of late 2023, ESPN+ comes in at a monthly cost of $10.99. There is also an annual subscription available at the sign-up link.

However, the Disney bundle takes off a significant chunk of the prices for three related streaming services. At a base price of $14.99 per month, the Disney bundle provides access to ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. There are also increased pricing options for Hulu without ads or Hulu + Live TV, depending on user preferences.

The Disney bundle provides for the entire family at a largely reduced cost.

Who has won the most El Clásico matches?

El Clásico is one of the closest derbies in European soccer. Additionally, it is one of the most historic. The fixture goes back to the early years of the 20th century, with clashes in La Liga starting when that competition began in 1928. In addition to being the two most successful clubs in Spain’s history, the match is also set amongst a political backdrop. Barcelona’s strong Catalan identity has often been at odds with that of their rivals (and rival supporters) from the Spanish capital.

Over the rivalry’s history, some of the biggest names of the sport featured in the rivalry. Therefore, the leading scorers on either side are icons of the game.

For Real Madrid, two players actually take the crown for leading scorer in this stories rivalry. Alfredo di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo, legends of the Santiago Bernabeu, both have 18 goals. On Barcelona’s side, Lionel Messi is, unsurprisingly, the all-time leading scorer for the Catalans. His 26 goals leads all players in El Clásico scoring.

Messi also holds the crown for most appearances by a Barcelona player at 45. Interestingly, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos also has 45 appearances in this derby.

The following statistics are specific to fixtures in El Clásico.

WINS DRAWS GOALS Real Madrid 101 52 419 Barcelona 99 52 413

In recent years, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have gone on runs of form in the derby. Most recently, Barcelona is on a two-game win streak over Los Blancos, coming in the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg.

Recent games

After splitting the two first games of the season, Barcelona and Real Madrid drew one another in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The two-legged tie meant the two fierce rivals would play a total of five times in the 2022/23 campaign.

Earlier in the season, Real Madrid dominated Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the first league match between the two of the season, 3-1. After Barcelona got revenge in the Supercopa by the same score, it was Real Madrid’s turn to usurp its rivals.

Yet, despite Barcelona missing out on its three top scorers on the season, Real Madrid could not muster any offense of its own. After an own goal from Eder Militao in the first half, the visitors clung to their one-goal lead. Eventually, that was enough to win the first leg. The return leg is not until April 5.

There is, however, a game in between then in the league, when Real Madrid travels to Camp Nou on March 19.

El Clásico news and notes

