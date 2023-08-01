The top domestic Argentine league is available to watch on US TV. Although it has undergone some name and format changes in recent years, it remains a wildly competitive league. With dramatic rivalries and a continuous stream of elite talent, there is increasing reason to watch the top flight in Argentina.

Coverage of Primera División is available in both English and Spanish. For English-language coverage, go to Paramount+. This has coverage of every single game in the league. Then, for Spanish-audiences, there are two options. One of those is Fanatiz. The other is ViX+, the self-proclaimed ‘home of soccer‘ is an affordable way to watch the Argentine league on TV in the US.

The Argentine league TV schedule has the full slate of kickoff times and streaming links for fans to use.

Paramount+ has English-language coverage of Argentine league

Watch Argentine league on US TV

The aforementioned providers have coverage of every single game. The most likely way a game can feature on TV is via the CBS Sports Channel. However, given the fact that CBS likely prioritizes domestic sports properties during the kickoff times in the Argentine league, it would be rare to be able to watch a game on US TV. It would have to be either a deciding game or Boca Juniors against River Plate to get that designation.

However, Paramount+, ViX+ and Fanatiz are all fairly affordable when compared against other streaming options. Paramount+ is just $5.99 per month. Then, ViX+ is $6.99 per month. Both of those have content that stretches far beyond just soccer. Finally, Fanatiz is $9.99 each month, but it provides access to a number of niche leagues, particularly in Latin America.

A heated and entertaining league

When most people think of the Argentine top flight, they think of two clubs: the Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate. To be fair, those two clubs have one of the storied rivalries in the world of soccer. Moreover, the two sides are first and second when it comes to Argentine league titles with a combined 72 crowns.

However, the league is far more diverse than just those two giants. For example, the 2022 campaign had four teams within five points of one another at the end of the 27-game season.

Clubs that play in the Argentine league are also successful. In addition to producing elite level players consistently, the nation is the most successful when it comes to Copa Libertadores wins. It has three more than Brazil, and 17 more than Uruguay.