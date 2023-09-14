You can watch the Leagues Cup on US TV, and there is no better time than now to start watching. Launching in 2023, MLS and Liga MX revamped the Leagues Cup. Now, it features every MLS team and every Liga MX team. Plus, it is on the home of Major League Soccer, Apple.

Major League Soccer teams have undergone some serious change with how to watch the teams this season. Apple’s MLS Season Pass deal removed many of the games from linear TV, making the league near-exclusive to streaming. Still, the most efficient way to watch the competition is with MLS Season Pass, which has coverage of every Leagues Cup game via streaming.

Leagues Cup available on MLS Season Pass

Watch Leagues Cup on US TV

The Leagues Cup’s English-language broadcasts are part of the MLS Season Pass deal. That provides coverage of every single game in MLS and in the Leagues Cup.

In terms of TV coverage, English-language coverage is available via FOX. The TV deal between MLS and FOX gives the FOX family of TV channels 10 group stage games, four round of 32 fixtures and two round of 16 clashes. Notably, the Leagues Cup Final does not have linear TV coverage. Instead, that is only available on MLS Season Pass.

Then, Spanish broadcasts air on Univision and UniMás. Notably, this does include the Leagues Cup Final, which will air on Univision. Therefore, if you have a way to watch Univision, such as Fubo, but you do not want to subscribe to MLS Season Pass, you can still watch the Leagues Cup Final.

The full Leagues Cup TV schedule has the up-to-date listing for when and where to watch every single game in the competition.

A revamped Leagues Cup competition

The Leagues Cup is undergoing a massive overhaul in the 2023 season. In the previous two years, fans got an appetizer for what the competition could look like in the Leagues Cup Showcase. A handful of MLS teams played one-off games against a few Liga MX sides. However, there was only pride on the line in those games.

In 2023, though, there is something to play for, as 47 teams battle for the trophy. The MLS Cup Winner, LAFC, and the Mexican champion with the highest aggregate points accumulated between the Apertura and Clausura phases, Pachuca, automatically qualify for the round of 32. Then, the other 45 teams split into 15 groups of three. The teams play each team in their group just once, with each game taking place in the United States or Canada. All of those games happen in an 11-day span in late July.

The top two teams from each group advance. Then, it is a 32-team single-elimination bracket that only has one leg, no two-legged ties. The third-place and second-place teams earn qualification to the CONCACAF Champions League. The winner, however, automatically gets a spot in the Champions League round of 16.