Amazon’s latest All or Nothing documentary series features Germany at the 2022 World Cup. Amazon revealed the official trailer of the show. The 90-second snippet highlights the team’s struggles at the 2022 World Cup, both on and off the pitch.

The latest edition of the successful series will hit the streaming service on Friday, September 8th. All or Nothing is a behind-the-scenes docuseries that follows certain teams throughout a season or tournament. The show previously had success in 2020 when they shadowed the Brazil national team at the 2019 Copa America. Premier League sides Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal also had seasons of the Amazon show as well.

Germany documentary at World Cup on Amazon features everything

Germany endured one of their worst World Cup performances in Qatar. Typically a powerhouse in the sport, the Germans faced elimination from the competition in the group stage. The team was essentially behind the eight-ball immediately in the tournament after losing their opening match to Japan. Germany eventually finished third in Group E, narrowly behind Spain on goal difference.

The Germans drastically underperformed on the pitch. Off the pitch, the squad faced ridicule from back home for different reasons. Ahead of the matchup with Japan, Germany’s starting lineup posed for a team photo while covering their mouths. The incident was a direct shot at FIFA for not allowing team captains to wear OneLove armbands.

Many fans and pundits back in Germany did not approve of the move. However, former German FA director Oliver Bierhoff explained the team was figuratively on an island regarding the topic.

Bierhoff claims that the England and Netherlands teams backed out of similar protests at the last minute. Germany head coach Hansi Flick and star midfielder Joshua Kimmich also discussed the incident during the upcoming docuseries as well.

Series promises drama

Along with the highly publicized controversy and their issues on the pitch, the latest All or Nothing show also highlights problems within the squad. Players showed up late for meetings during the World Cup and even clashed during training sessions. The latest series could very well be the most explosive installment in the show’s history.

