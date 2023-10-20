Following the October international break, the Premier League returns with six teams inside four points of one another. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been sensational this season with six wins and two draws. The two north London clubs lead the league with 20 points. Manchester City and Liverpool are lurking immediately behind on 18 and 17 points, respectively. Then, rounding out the current top six, Aston Villa and Brighton are both on 16 points.

The only game involving two of those clubs in one fixture is Brighton’s trip to Manchester City. Roberto de Zerbi has led a revolution at Brighton. However, Manchester City presents a different kind of challenge. City is rarely in a position where it comes from behind in the league. Pep Guardiola proved his side can do it last season.

The weekend’s action starts before then with a Merseyside Derby. Liverpool hosts a struggling Everton side at Anfield. Everton has picked up six points in its last three games. So, things may be turning around under Sean Dyche. On the contrary, Liverpool lost once and drew once entering the international break.

To cap off a busy Saturday, Chelsea hosts Arsenal in a familiar London clash. After another dismal start to the season, Chelsea found two wins just before the October international break. Pulling off a result against Arsenal would be the high-water mark for the Blues over the last calendar year.

NBC coverage

For Saturday and Sunday, Rebecca Lowe hosts NBC’s studio coverage alongside Tim Howard and a new face. Phil Neville joins the NBC studio crew over the weekend. The former England Women’s National Team and Inter Miami manager is making his first studio appearance with NBC. On Monday, Paul Burmeister is the host with Howard and Danny Higginbotham working as analysts.

GOAL RUSH returns this weekend with a busy slate in the Saturday at 10 a.m. kickoff. There are five games at the time. Available exclusively on Peacock, Goal Rush focuses on one game during that 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. However, it does dip into other grounds during major moments and goals.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The only game available in higher resolution is Chelsea-Arsenal.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday Nine

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:30 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Everton. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Michael Brown.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 p.m. — Chelsea vs. Arsenal. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

3 p.m. — Sheffield United vs. Manchester United. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

Sunday, Oct. 22

11:30 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

Monday, Oct. 23

3 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Andros Townsend.