As we head into the November international break, the Premier League leaves us with a fairly tame weekend. There is one standout game among the bunch. However, there are just two games involving teams in the top half of the table. Both of those are on Sunday. Fittingly, that includes the best matchup of the weekend.

However, on Saturday, the action starts when Wolves hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Fresh off their first loss of the campaign, Spurs faced damaging injury news with knocks to Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison. Each will be out for over a month. The former two are out until the new year, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. Still, this is a strong Spurs side going up against a Wolves team that has been inconsistent this campaign.

The best matchups of the weekend, as stated, are on Sunday. The first of which is at Anfield when Liverpool hosts Brentford. Liverpool moved into third last weekend after Arsenal dropped points again. Now, it faces the Bees who have won their last three games in league play.

Wrapping up the weekend’s action, Chelsea hosts Manchester City. Chelsea, despite its 4-1 win over then-leaders Tottenham, has looked subpar for most of the season. Even in that win at Spurs, Chelsea benefitted from a pair of Tottenham red cards. In all likelihood, it will not have the same benefit against a disciplined and experienced Manchester City side. However, crazy things tend to happen at Stamford Bridge. Also, this is back-to-back games against the Premier League leading club for Chelsea.

NBC coverage

Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock are the analysts on either side of Rebecca Lowe this weekend on NBC’s coverage. There will be pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for each of the 10 games this weekend.

With games only on two days, both Saturday and Sunday have busy slates. GOAL RUSH is only available at 10 a.m. on Saturday. At the time, there are three simultaneous kickoffs that you can follow on Peacock exclusively. During the Sunday 9 a.m. slot, there are four games. However, there is no Goal Rush at this time.

If you are looking for the Premier League in 4K, there are two games available this weekend. The Wolves-Spurs game on Saturday morning and the Chelsea-City game on Sunday are available in higher resolution.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 12

Saturday, Nov. 11

7:30 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Luton Town. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and David Phillips.

12:30 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Newcastle. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Chris Wise and Matt Holland.

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Andy Walker.

9 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Phil Blacker and Lee Hendrie.

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Glenn Murray.

11:30 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.