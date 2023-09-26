Don’t miss a Bafana Bafana game with our South Africa National Team TV schedule.

South Africa has qualified for the World Cup on three occasions, bowing out in the group stage each time. While they performed slightly better in 2002, their time in 2010 as the host nation surely is the highlight of the World Cup history of Bafana Bafana (“The Boys.”)

That year, even though they became the first host nation to fail to advance from the group stage, they left an indelible mark on the footballing world. The first-ever African host nation, their contagiously enthusiastic fans and players (and the deafening buzz of the vuvuzela) will not soon be forgotten.

Before the 1990s, soccer in South Africa was stained by the policy of apartheid racial segregation. As a result, in 1958, South Africa was expelled from CAF. Three years later, after failing to adopt the organization’s non-discriminatory statutes, they were suspended from FIFA as well. After briefly being re-admitted, in 1964 they were suspended again, and finally, formally expelled in 1976.

Finally, in 1991, segregation was being abolished in the country. When a new South African FA was formed, they were re-admitted to FIFA and CAF.

While they failed to qualify for AFCON on the first try in 1994, in 1996 South Africa were hosts, and won the competition. They followed that up with second- and third-place finishes in 1998 and 2000. They’ve yet to match those performances since, however.

South Africa National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: July 9, 1906 (Win vs. Argentina in Buenos Aries)

Manager: Hugo Broos

Best World Cup finish: Seventeenth Place (2002)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1996)

Where can I watch the South Africa match?

The Africa Cup of Nations, also known as AFCON, is found on beIN SPORTS TV channels and the CONNECT streaming offshoot in the US.

The 2026 World Cup, if South Africa qualifies, will be found once again on FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock.

FOX networks, Telemundo, and beIN SPORTS are all available via the Fubo streaming service.

Friendly games can appear almost anywhere, depending on who the opponent is and where the game is being played.

Watch South African Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss a South Africa match!

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago