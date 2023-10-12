Xabi Alonso’s future as Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach has seemingly hit another snag. The highly rated manager was recently linked with a switch to Real Madrid next summer. This is, of course, assuming current boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish side to coach the Brazil national team.

However, a new report suggests that Alonso has a unique contract clause at Leverkusen. BILD claims that the Spanish coach can opt to leave his current club to manage three specific clubs as early as next summer. This trio is the three top teams that Alonso played for during his career. Real Madrid is one of these clubs, but also Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, Bayern moves appear less likely than Real for Alonso

A move to Liverpool is, however, perhaps the most unlikely scenario for Alonso. Jurgen Klopp’s job is about as safe as can be at the moment. The German manager has a current contract at the Reds until the summer of 2026. Although he was previously linked with the Germany national team, Klopp claimed that he was too loyal to Liverpool to make the move.

Julian Nagelsmann was recently hired to become the head coach at Germany instead. Nevertheless, the young coach’s contract is only valid until after Euro 2024. This could mean that Nagelsmann may leave the position in July. If this happens, rumors regarding a move for Klopp could resurface.

Alonso potentially picking Bayern could also happen as well. Thomas Tuchel is currently at the helm for the German giants. Although he was only just hired back in March, things have not exactly gone smoothly at the club. Bayern has not shown their usual dominance so far this season. Recent reports have also suggested that Bayern brass has already warned Tuchel over his “erratic” antics.

Replacing Ancelotti at Real seems most predictable

This still leaves Real as the most likely option for Alonso, assuming he does depart Leverkusen next summer. Ancelotti is taking the head coaching position with the Brazilian national team in 2024. This would cause a major managerial hole to be filled at the club. Alonso serves as a perfect replacement for the legendary Italian coach.

Alonso has done wonders at Leverkusen since arriving at the club a year ago. While they were fighting relegation before his appointment, the former midfielder took the team up to sixth in the final standings last season. The momentum has certainly carried over to the current campaign. Alonso has his club sitting top of the Bundesliga table after seven matches of the 2023/24 season.

