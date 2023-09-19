The Germany national team has struck a deal to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The German had been out of a job since departing Bundesliga club back in Bayern Munich. While plenty of top clubs were interested in signing Nagelsmann this past summer, he remained without a team.

According to Bild, Nagelsmann will be forced to reject around $21 million from Bayern to take the national team job. Reports surfaced earlier in the week that Nagelsmann and Germany were far apart on contract negotiations. Nevertheless, it seems as if a breakthrough has occurred, and the highly rated coach will soon join the national team setup. The coach will earn about $4.2 million in his new role.

European giants have fallen on hard times in recent years

Germany sacked its former manager, Hansi Flick, after a demoralizing 4-1 defeat to Japan on Sep. 9. The match marked the third consecutive defeat for the team and the fourth loss in their last five matches. Flick failed to get Germany out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well. The team beat France two days after the sacking of Flick.

Typically a European powerhouse, the Germans have sputtered ever since their triumph at the 2014 World Cup. Along with failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup knockout round, they also suffered a similar setback at the 2018 tournament. Germany crashed out in the round of 16 at the 2020 Euros.

Germany still eyes Klopp in distant future after Julian Nagelsmann

While nabbing Nagelsmann is certainly a major move for Germany, the coach’s contract is not exactly a long-term solution. The aforementioned news source claims that the manager will only be at the helm until after the 2024 Euros next summer. The German coach will then be free to make his next career move.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is certainly a long-term target for the Germany national team. Klopp has historic links with the job. His current contract with the Reds runs until 2026. The German manager also appreciates the national team position but has so far refused their approach out of “loyalty” to Liverpool. However, Klopp eventually becoming the German coach in the future is almost inevitable.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Laci Perenyi