Every year, when a club wins the Club World Cup trophy, they get a unique emblem to wear on the chest as a reminder of their accomplishment.

Manchester City defeated Fluminense in Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup. Two goals from Julian Alvarez practically won the trophy for his side. With the goal from the Argentine in the 40th minute, Pep Guardiola’s squad got off to a perfect start.

Nathan Ake had hit the post with a long-range shot, and Alvarez was on hand to convert the rebound. Then, in the 27th minute, they scored again when Nino headed a cross from Phil Foden into his own goal.

In the second half, Foden of England scored his goal by racing through the center of the field to head in a cross from Alvarez. In the 88th minute, the Argentine striker scored his second goal with a pinpoint shot into the far corner.

Thus, after a spectacular 2022-23 campaign, Pep Guardiola’s squad have added a fifth trophy to their collection. While they were the first English team to win the Super Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League, Guardiola’s players became the first to capture the Club World Cup as well.

Why are Premier League kit rules strict?

Unique badges to wear proudly on the players’ kits are another perk of taking home the Club World Cup trophy. In recent years, the winners’ badge made an appearance on Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea shirts.

However, the badge was present in the Premier League just twice and this was by Liverpool and Chelsea. Nonetheless, before the season’s close in 2021-22, they had received approval to wear it in a number of games.

Real Madrid were granted permission to wear the badge after the 2022 tournament

The Premier League is often somewhat more stringent with it. Although, teams like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were able to wear it in every league game.

This is because, in comparison to other European leagues, the English top division has highly restrictive regulations regarding players’ uniforms. After the season begins they are not allowed to make any modifications to their uniforms. That is according to Premier League regulations.

The Premier League rulebook specifies under rule M1.20 that, “Strips of the description thus registered shall be worn throughout the season immediately following and no changes to it shall be made except with the prior written permission of the board…

“Any request for such permission must be made to the board no less than 14 days before the league match in which the club concerned intends to wear the changed strip.”

Will City wear Club World Cup badge against Everton?

However, City may now wear the new jersey during Premier League matches. The Premier League is going to help the Sky Blues out despite all the regulations, Manchester Evening News reports.

The new and improved jersey will be available to supporters this weekend, as confirmed by the club. In addition, on December 27, Guardiola’s squad will wear it when they play against Everton at Goodison Park. Additionally, they are free to wear it for the rest of the season.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / NurPhoto