Cable network FX has officially announced the release date of season two of Welcome to Wrexham. The hit series is coming off six Emmy nominations for its freshman season. This includes Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series and Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Program. The show has already collected multiple Critics’ Choice awards for best sports documentary and best sports show as well.

Season two of Welcome to Wrexham is set to debut on Tuesday, Sep. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. FX is the exclusive home of the show on broadcasting nights here in the United States. However, fans of the soccer series that may not be able to watch live can also catch the show the following day on Hulu. Disney+ will handle the European streaming rights of the episodes.

Welcome to Wrexham Season two highlights 2022/23 season

The sophomore season of the show will follow Wrexham’s historic 2022/23 campaign. Season one ended in heartbreak as the Welsh side failed to earn promotion out of the fifth-tiered National League. However, the upcoming season of the series shows how the club essentially dominated the National League on their way to automatic promotion to League Two. It will be the first time that Wrexham will feature in the English Football League since 2008.

Welcome to Wrexham‘s popularity has helped fuel massive interest in the relatively small club. In fact, Wrexham just completed their preseason tour of the United States, something that is usually reserved for the most popular clubs in the world. In all, the four friendlies Stateside had a combined attendance of over 110,000 fans.

Wrexham star recently suffered odd injury on the pitch

News was, however, not all positive surrounding Wrexham’s tour of the States. Star striker Paul Mullin endured a freak injury during the team’s matchup with Manchester United on July 25. The forward was clattered by goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and suffered a punctured lung. Nevertheless, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney made light of the issue by posting a video that featured Mullin staying in the actor’s house while he recovers from the setback.

