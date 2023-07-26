Wrexham defeated Manchester United 3-1 in a spectacular friendly in San Diego. Manchester United sent out a youthful side. Some of the headline names were Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and Jonny Evans.

Phil Parkinson’s squad prevailed thanks to goals from Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden, and Sam Dalby. Each of the three scored via headers. Even though Marc Jurado pulled one back for United before halftime, Wrexham was too much. United captain Dan Gore picked up a second yellow early in the second half

Man United left in shambles against Wrexham

Wrexham’s well-worked set pieces completely flummoxed the Red Devils. Dalby capped off the scoring with the lone goal of the second half. Rob McElhenney, who was there for the record-setting Snapdragon Stadium game, was visibly excited throughout the contest.

Wrexham worried about injury of their best player

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ side triumphed in the friendly. Yet, an injury to one of Wrexham’s best players marred the celebrations. Paul Mullin went to the hospital following a nasty collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. The 28-year-old striker left the game after just 10 minutes.

Mullin barely beat Bishop to the ball outside the box. When he did, and when he did, his shoulder absorbed the brunt of the contact. Wrexham’s medical personnel hurried onto the field. While receiving treatment, Mullin remained on the ground for eight minutes. He was given oxygen at that period and eventually sat up again, although slowly.

The risky tackle on scorer Paul Mullin left Robins’ head coach Phil Parkinson fuming: “I’m fuming with it, I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo