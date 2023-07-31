Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is staying with club owner Rob McElhenney while he rehabs his injury. The club’s leading scorer suffered a punctured lung during the club’s friendly against Manchester United. The club’s manager, Phil Parkinson, was notably displeased with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop who fouled Mullin.

Even though Wrexham won the contest, 3-1, the main talking point was Mullin’s injury. Wrexham is preparing for its return to the English Football League. There, it is the favorite to win League Two and secure promotion to League One at the first time of asking. Yet, Mullin is a huge factor in that potential success. The punctured lung prevented him from traveling back to Wales with the rest of the squad.

When talking to Welsh broadcaster S4C, McElhenney revealed that Mullin will stay with the Wrexham owner for the next several weeks. Then, once he is fit enough, he will fly back to Wrexham to join the squad during the season.

McElhenney and Mullin start League Two campaign in days

Mullin, despite having the comforts of home with McElhenney, likely wants to get back to Wrexham to be with the squad. However, his status for at least the first several games of the season is assured. He will miss the debut against MK Dons on Aug. 5. Then, he will be out of the League Cup first-round tie against Wigan Athletic three days later.

The proposed recovery time for Mullin is around six to eight weeks. That also makes the start of the Football League trophy on Sep. 5 somewhat uncertain. That should be right around the time Mullin returns to action with Wrexham, should his injury last that time frame.

Despite the lack of Mullin, McElhenney looks forward to the start of this new campaign.

“I cannot believe it’s beginning again, but I’m so excited. It’s the first time that Wrexham will be in the EFL in 15 years. I think the whole town is going to come out for that as well. And we’re hoping for a good outcome.”

PHOTO: IMAGO & PA Images