LaLiga president Javier Tebas has remained confident that Kylian Mbappe will finally join Real Madrid next summer. The France international has been linked with a move to the LaLiga giants many times in recent years. However, Mbappe has so far remained with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, Tebas has recently told Movistar+ that he was fairly certain that the Frenchman will eventually switch to Real. “Convinced? No. But it is a destination for him for sure. A percentage? Next year more than 70 or 80%,” Tebas stated on Mbappe’s chances of joining Real.

Star striker’s future still up in the air despite integration back into PSG squad

Mbappe endured a tough situation with PSG during the summer. After failing to commit his future to the Ligue 1 side, team officials blocked him out of the team. Nevertheless, the superstar was finally reinstated back to the squad in mid-August.

Although an agreement of sorts was agreed between the player and the team, Mbappe has yet to officially sign a new PSG contract. His current deal is set to expire in June of 2024.

The star has quite predictably hit the ground running following his reintroduction to the squad. Mbappe already has eight goals in just six total matches so far this season with PSG. Although he did suffer an injury during a recent matchup with Marseille, manager Luis Enrique has claimed that his superstar will be fine.

Tebas still has strained relationship with Real Madrid during Mbappe interest

Tebas then also rejected claims that bringing Mbappe to LaLiga would help mend his relationship with Real president Florentino Perez. “There is no possibility of reconciliation, because it is a cultural issue, of different ones,” proclaimed the LaLiga president.

Florentino and Tebas previously had a falling out over the failed formation of the European Super League (ESL). Real, like other massive clubs around the continent, attempted to create a new league in the spring of 2021. However, the division was never able to launch after intense backlash from fans.

