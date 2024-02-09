Several elite European clubs will not be able to acquire the Argentine wonderkid Federico Redondo.

In recent weeks, media linked nearly every major club in world soccer to the 21-year-old. Real Madrid, AC Milan, Liverpool, and Manchester United are reportedly all interested in Fernando Redondo’s son.

Moreover, in their pursuit of a new midfielder, Bayern Munich have also added Redondo to their transfer proposal. This is due to his phenomenal performance for Argentinos Juniors.

However, none of them are likely to acquire his services. The player is ready to reject European interest and sign with Inter Miami.

Talks are underway, and Miami will pay $8 million for his services, The Miami Herald says. Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has also confirmed the two sides are in advanced talks. He even added that the Argentine side is ready to accept the offer.

Miami needs to get rid of players first to acquire Redondo

Redondo is anticipated to succeed Facundo Farias, an Argentine teammate, as one of the three Under 22 Initiative players for Inter Miami. More so considering that Farias sustained an ACL tear during the preseason, which will prevent him from playing for 2024.

His pay would be subject to the club’s limit of $200,000 in such a scenario. Thus, to pay Redondo’s salary, the MLS club must allocate funds from their compensation allocation. Consequently, before acquiring the midfielder, they might be required to offload at least one player.

To comply for the next Major League Soccer season that begins on February 21, the Herons still have some salary-related work to accomplish. As the club seeks to sign Redondo, departures are likely, with at least one midfielder leaving the team.

At Inter Miami, the 21-year-old will have the opportunity to receive instruction from Sergio Busquets, regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders in history. Additionally, his compatriot Lionel Messi will certainly contribute to his progress.

El Bicho has Redondo under contract until the year 2024. But it seems like Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s Inter Miami is about to pull off a huge coup by signing him.

Fede earned a spot in last year’s starting XI for Argentinos Juniors after climbing the youth levels. Across all domestic tournaments, the 21-year-old played in 58 games for his team, impressing with his two goals and two assists.

Issues persist

In their current situation, Inter Miami is juggling several problems. The team from Florida is in hot trouble after not doing well enough on the field over the offseason. These off-pitch trends don’t seem to be abating as they prepare to change the tides.

Their efforts to recruit Cristian Medina and Agustin Palavecino were unsuccessful, so they decided to pursue Federico instead. Boca Juniors rejected their offer of $7.5 million for Medina.

Also, they wanted to get Palavecino on loan from River Plate, but talks broke down because Miami didn’t want a buyback option. They needed someone to replace Facundo Farias temporarily.

