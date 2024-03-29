Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo suffered a knee injury while on international duty with the Argentina U23 national team. He will likely miss eight weeks of action in the latest of multiple long-term injuries of Inter Miami. Due to apparent stress and strain on his knee, Redondo tore his LCL (lateral collateral ligament), a key ligament that stops the knee from bending abnormally.

In his absence, midfielders like Julian Gressel and Lawson Sunderland will have to step up and fill in the massive void Redondo has left.

Inter Miami has a tough schedule coming up, with games against New York City, Colorado, and Sporting Kansas City looming. Redondo’s absence could also have a huge impact on their CONCACAF Champions Cup‘s hopes, as he’ll miss Inter Miami’s home-and-away tie against Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

In an official statement, Miami confirmed his injury. “Redondo has suffered an injury to his left lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.”

Redondo’s absence has a huge impact

Redondo, who left Argentino Juniors for Inter Miami in a $8 million deal, has made four appearances for Inter Miami. After inking a contract that will take him through December 2027, many saw the Argentine as a core piece of Inter Miami.

He holds possession well, is confident in his touch, and has the physicality to bully big forwards off the ball. Thanks to his silky playing style and solid vision and passing, scouts labeled him the new Sergio Busquets. For an Inter Miami squad that struggled with conceding goals and keeping teams out of the penalty area, Redondo was the perfect purchase.

Inter Miami is struggling with a wave of long-term injuries to their stars. Lionel Messi is out with a hamstring injury. Key players like Facundo Farias, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Nicolas Freire will all miss playing time due to various injuries.

Inter Miami’s success

Inter Miami’s activity in the transfer market has paid off immensely. They signed Redondo, Luis Suárez, Gressel, and scouted countless youth from the college and academy levels. They’re second in the Eastern Conference with the most goals scored out of any MLS team so far. They also look like contenders to take home the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with crucial matches against Monterrey CF. Although the injuries are a setback in Inter Miami’s road to a title, they can still win it all.

“The good news is that the season is young and Inter Miami has the tools to go far. They’re second in the East, preparing for a Champions Cup quarterfinal and are scoring without Messi,” ESPN analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray wrote in a column. Now, they have to see who they are without him so when he comes back they’ll be stronger for it.

This Messi-led squad looks like true contenders to take home the 2024 MLS Cup. Alongside top teams like Columbus, Minnesota, LA Galaxy, and Philadelphia, Inter Miami is an exciting team to watch.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport.