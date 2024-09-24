Manchester City’s quest for a historic fifth consecutive Premier League title has hit a major obstacle following the likely long-term injury of their most crucial player, Rodri. The 28-year-old midfielder has been pivotal to both club and country. However, he appears to have suffered a significant knee injury during City‘s match against Arsenal. Now, Rodri may miss the remainder of the season.

Rodri’s injury comes at a time when the Spanish midfielder has been performing at the peak of his powers. After an exhausting 2023-24 season, in which he played 63 matches for both Manchester City and Spain, Rodri expressed concern over the increasing demands on players, calling for changes to the congested calendar. Despite this grueling schedule, the Spaniard excelled. He helped the Sky Blues secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the coveted Champions League.

Moreover, he played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, where he was named the tournament’s best player. His contribution to club and country had many tipping him as a Ballon d’Or contender. However, a cruel twist of fate saw him limp off the pitch during City’s clash last weekend.

Potentially devastating diagnosis

Initial reports following the Arsenal match indicated some optimism regarding Rodri’s condition. Pep Guardiola, City’s manager, downplayed the severity of the injury. “I don’t know yet, I didn’t ask the doctors. Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise, Rodri stays there.”

However, the latest medical assessments have painted a far more troubling picture. Reports from Spain’s Diario AS suggest that Rodri has likely suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). This serious injury could see him sidelined for up to a year. If the injury is really serious, he will miss a significant portion of the current season. Worse still, the English champions will be without a key player at a pivotal time in the season.

Rodri is currently in Spain, where he is set to undergo further tests and receive treatment for his ACL. Photographs have surfaced showing the midfielder walking with a noticeable limp, further heightening concerns over the extent of the injury.

How could City and Spain replace Rodri as he nurses ACL injury?

Should the diagnosis be confirmed, Guardiola will face the daunting task of replacing Rodri in City’s midfield. To cover for his absence, they may rely on players like Mateo Kovacic or Ilkay Gundogan, though both offer a different style of play. Guardiola could also turn to younger talents like Nico O’Reilly, but none possess the same commanding presence and defensive solidity that Rodri brings to the team.

Rodri’s injury will not only affect Manchester City but also Spain’s national team. As one of La Roja’s most important players, his absence will force manager Luis de la Fuente to reconsider his midfield options. With major international tournaments not immediately on the horizon, Spain may have some breathing room. Nevertheless, the next international games will still feel the loss of the 28-year-old.

De la Fuente may look to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a replacement, but Rodri’s leadership and tactical intelligence will be hard to replicate. Spain’s Euro 2024 victory was in large part due to Rodri’s commanding performances in the heart of midfield, and finding a player of his caliber will be a challenge for the national side.

The midfielder’s injury also reignites the debate around player workload and the congested soccer calendar. Before his injury, the midfielder was vocal about the increasing physical demands on top-level players. He warned that players were nearing a breaking point, suggesting that a strike might be imminent if governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA do not address the issue.

“The schedule is getting out of hand,” Rodri said last week. “We need a solution, or we risk seeing more and more players suffer serious injuries. The human body can only handle so much.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO.