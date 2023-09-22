Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that the entire organization remains “united.” The remarks come as there are suggestions of a rift between the coach and his players. The Red Devils are currently in a rough spot at the moment, having lost three consecutive matches.

“So this is my second year, and I know it’s not always going up,” ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “You will have your gaps and you will get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That’s what we’re doing. The staff, the coaches, medical; everyone is united and at United you fight.”

The manager made his comments after fielding questions about a reported bust-up in the locker room following the 3-1 loss to Brighton. There are even suggestions that certain United players remain uneasy about David De Gea’s departure from the club. The Spain international left the team this summer after his contract expired.

Report claims United players are sick of ten Hag criticism

Manchester Evening News is now reporting that ten Hag’s criticism annoys select United players. The coach’s latest disapproval came following his team’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich. Ten Hag told reporters that his defenders needed to “look in the mirror” after United failed to grab a point.

Also, the news outlet claims ten Hag’s tactics do not overly thrill the players. Antony’s absence from the squad compounds this issue. The winger is currently away from the team as he addresses recent domestic violence allegations.

Sancho situation still has not yet been resolved

Jadon Sancho’s position in the club is also apparently causing issues as well. Ten Hag left Sancho out of the United squad after a public rift between the player and coach. Ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Sancho will remain away from his teammates.

“It depends on him,” the manager claimed after he was asked about Sancho’s possible return. “For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley, and that has all our focus. He will not be in the squad.”

United will try to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Burnley on Saturday, Sep. 23. The recently promoted side has yet to collect a victory so far this season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / MIS