The Brazil national team left Manchester United forward Antony off its September international squad due to domestic violence allegations. Head coach Fernando Diniz’s squad included the 23-year-old ahead of its upcoming fixtures against Bolivia and Peru. However, the organization has made the call to drop Antony following the fresh allegations.

The Red Devils have so far acknowledged the allegations, but opted to not make an official comment on the situation. The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF), on the other hand, released a statement explaining their decision.

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United player Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team,” stated the CBF.

Antony faced similar domestic violence allegations in summer

Domestic violence allegations regarding Antony first surfaced back in June. The winger’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, filed a police report in Brazil claiming that he abused her on four separate occasions. These incidents reportedly involved bodily injury and threats. Cavallin has now also submitted similar paperwork with the Greater Manchester Police.

Cavallin discussed the allegations with Brazilian outlet UOL on Monday. She even disclosed photos of her injuries, as well as WhatsApp screenshots of messages between her and Antony.

“I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to get out of the house,” Cavallin said during the interview. “Antony locked the door and wouldn’t let me go out. I had my finger [cut], all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport.”

Man United player dismisses all of the allegations

Meanwhile, Antony took to social media to deny the allegations once again. “Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of,” the winger stated on his Instagram story. “From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority.”

“The police inquest is under the cover of justice and therefore I cannot make its content public. However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

Antony has made 15 senior appearances with the Brazil national team. The winger started two of his team’s five fixtures during the 2022 World Cup. That includes the shock quarterfinal defeat against Croatia. Because of the current international break, Manchester United will not play a game until Sep. 16.

