Didier Deschamps, manager of France, has chosen to recognize Warren Zaire-Emery’s recent success by handing the youngster his first call-up to the senior team.

The 17-year-old midfield shining star for Paris Saint-Germain is the latest shining example of the seemingly endless stream of soccer talent emerging from France.

The summer’s $48 million transfer of midfielder Marco Verratti from the Parc des Princes outfit to Al Arabi of Qatar caught many off guard. This deal had been expected all summer; however, the player was still performing at a very high level, making him an appealing addition to new PSG boss Luis Enrique‘s system.

Despite this, PSG gave up on him, even treating him with a degree of brutality. As much as the Spanish coach is said to have appreciated the Italian midfielder’s performance, he had mixed feelings about the player’s off-field habits. After all, Enrique informed the player, “You are the prototype of the player I hate”.

The exact cause of his abrupt departure is still a mystery. But a clearer explanation began to form in the weeks that followed. Warren Zare-Emery, a product of the club’s youth academy at the tender age of 17, was prepared to do more than just fill Verratti’s shoes.

Is Verratti’s replacement, a new superstar in the making?

Zaire-Emery’s meteoric development has been dizzying to watch since he made his professional debut for PSG on the opening day of the previous 2022-23 season. At the time, he was just 16 years and five months old. During that game, he became the youngest player to ever suit up for the Parisians when he came off the bench to play alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Qatari-backed team usually started him toward the conclusion of last season. He has barely missed a game this season with new coach Luis Enrique. What is more, nothing in PSG’s recent history comes close to matching what Zare-Emery is doing presently.

Zaire-Emery is just 17. Already, he established himself as a first-team starter for one of the best teams in the world. He even seems perfectly at home with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi.

Zaire-Emery could make history for France

PSG manager Luis Enrique showed faith in the product of the club’s development system. The Spaniard started Zaire-Emery in the UEFA Champions League loss to AC Milan this past week. His aggressive play in the middle of the field contributed to two goals that evening.

Interestingly enough, Deschamps attended that night at the Parc des Princes. He does not often go to club matches. Once that happened, it was just a matter of time until Zaire-Emery earned a call-up to the France team.

Since then, he scored in back-to-back games for PSG in Ligue 1. There are no longer any concerns that he would struggle when called upon to play for the complete national side.

France’s next schedule includes matches against Gibraltar on Nov. 18 and Greece on Nov. 21. Deschamps’ players qualified for Euro 2024. Therefore, he can provide some of the rising stars playing time. Zaire-Emery may earn his first start with France with this opportunity.

If he plays against either team, Les Blues will have their youngest senior international debuting player since 1914.

