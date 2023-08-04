Luis Enrique is reportedly already considering departing Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish coach was only just introduced as manager of the club on July 5th. The former Barcelona and Spain national team coach previously had plenty of offers throughout the summer. He, however, ultimately selected PSG as his next destination. Nevertheless, Enrique’s stay in Paris may come to a premature end.

Mbappe situation main cause of concern for coach

Marca is claiming Enrique is unhappy with the toxic atmosphere inside the team. This is mostly due to the ongoing dispute between Kylian Mbappe and club officials. The superstar is entering his final year under contract with the team and is refusing to sign a new deal. As a result, the Frenchman is not currently training with the main PSG squad. Club execs also believe that Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid.

PSG is essentially desperate to sell Mbappe as soon as possible. The Ligue 1 champions do not want to lose their biggest asset for free next summer. There has been a massive bid from Saudi Arabia, but Mbappe rejected the possible move. PSG will be hoping to offload the disgruntled star before the start of the season.

If Luis Enrique leaves PSG, he may not be only one

The aforementioned news outlet also claims that PSG sporting director Luis Campos could follow Enrique out of the door. Campos was a key factor in enticing Enrique to sign with the club. However, the duo is now reportedly uncomfortable in their positions with the team.

Enrique was brought in to help guide PSG to Champions League glory. The Spaniard previously collected the trophy with Barca in 2015, his first season at the helm of the club. Along with the European triumph, Enrique won the LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles during the same season as well.

The Parisians, with or without Enrique, start the 2023/24 campaign Saturday, August 12th against Lorient. PSG is set to play four total matches before the summer transfer window closes on Sep. 1.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT