Paris Saint-Germain have been attempting to offload Marco Verratti as part of their ongoing purge of unwanted players.

Kylian Mbappe, a long-time Real Madrid target, stayed with the Parisian powerhouses during the offseason. They also spent a lot of money to bring in many reinforcements, such as Randal Kolo Muani, Manuel Ugarte, and Ousmane Dembele.

Players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Abdou Diallo have found other teams as PSG have begun to streamline their roster in the transfer market. The team, however, still wants to get rid of a couple more players even though the European transfer window has closed.

Verratti next in line to leave French capital

To revert to a strategy used in the early years of the Qatari acquisition, the French champions have phased out many key players during the last several seasons.

Marco Verratti is another star player who is expected to leave PSG soon. French daily L’Équipe have recently claimed that the Italian midfielder is dissatisfied with the club’s management and wants to leave the club.

Verratti spent the last 11 years in the French capital, and thus, this development has two surprising aspects. To begin with, the 30-year-old has a lengthy history with the team. In addition, his contract had been renewed only a few months before.

What did Luis Enrique say of situation?

This weekend, PSG boss Luis Enrique provided an update on Marco Verratti’s status. The Italian midfielder’s uncertain contract status has kept him off the pitch for the Ligue 1 winners so far this season.

After the conclusion of Deadline Day, Enrique reportedly had a press conference, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. “I don’t make the private conversations public. The advice that I was able to give him remains private, nothing more to say about that”, he is quoted as saying.

Verratti turned down an offer from his agency to go back to Italy. His future most likely lies with Al-Arabi in Qatar, where he is expected to sign this summer.

Although the European transfer window has closed, the Deadline for Saudi and Qatari teams has not yet passed. The European transfer deadline was September 1.

