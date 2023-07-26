Luis Suarez seems set to remain with Brazilian side Gremio for the near future. The striker featured heavily in rumors about a switch to Inter Miami. The move for Suarez to Inter Miami would have meant a reunion with superstar attacker Lionel Messi. However, the Major League Soccer club will likely have to look elsewhere for help up front.

ESPN is reporting that Suarez will stay with Gremio for at least the remainder of the calendar year. The 36-year-old striker joined the Brazilian team as a free agent in January. He is currently under contract there until December 2024.

Suarez and Inter Miami wanted Messi reunion in MLS

Miami was previously so keen on signing the striker that they already freed up an international roster spot. Suarez is not considered a domestic player. Nor does he have a residence here in the United States. As a result, Inter Miami would have used an international slot to sign the player. Nevertheless, the move appears to have not worked out.

Miami expressed an interest in signing Suarez. Yet, club manager Tata Martino acknowledged on Monday that it would be a difficult deal.

“After all is said and done, there are some obstacles with regard to his situation with Gremio,” Martino said. “This means that it is not all Inter Miami’s decision.”

Suarez was also willing to join the American club as well. In fact, he was ready to pay Gremio $10 million of his own money to fund the move Stateside. The Brazilian side, however, denied the request. It wants the striker to remain with the team until at least December.

Striker has missed action lately due to knee injury

Despite struggling with nagging knee problems, Suarez has still managed to score 13 goals and add nine assists in 30 total matches with Gremio. The Uruguay international did not feature in the squad for its most recent matchup. Gremio will return to action Wednesday night in a Brazilian Cup fixture against Flamengo.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus