Inter Miami have had extensive discussions with Luis Suarez, who would be a phenomenal addition to the club and to Major League Soccer.

When both were at Barcelona, Suarez and Lionel Messi’s families became great friends. They formed a legendary attack force with Neymar, the Brazilian striker, and together they won the UEFA Champions League.

TyC Sports’ Argentinean correspondent Gaston Edul has previously reported that Suarez and the Herons have been in negotiations for months and have made headway. He has just revealed a huge development.

Next week crucial?

“Inter Miami have advanced in talks with Luis Suarez and news is expected next week”, Edul has taken to Twitter to reveal on Saturday. According to a previous ESPN report, Tata Martino’s side are seeking to reach an agreement with the Gremio striker while negotiating a departure price with the Brazilian team.

This Friday, Gremio manager Renato Portaluppi confirmed that the striker has shown interest in playing in Major League Soccer, but that the club is hesitant to allow him to go.

“Suarez is now a problem that is in the president’s hands. They are exchanging ideas. As a coach, I have to focus on leading the team. It seems like a Mexican soap opera that should end now. Until August 2, I’m quiet, then we will see how we continue”, he told the media.

“Of course we want Suarez to stay. I can’t vouch for him. I know what he thinks and what the club thinks. For now, he has been talking to the board and the president.”

Suarez could scrap plans of retirement

Suarez’s contract with Gremio has 18 months remaining and he has already scored 13 goals there. Last month, there were rumblings that the 36-year-old’s knee problems would eventually drive him into retirement.

Nevertheless, things seem to have altered recently. Knowing that the Uruguayan veteran, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba all played together at Barcelona, the odds of a possible reunion are very high.

For some time, it had been speculated that David Beckham’s franchise would want to reunite members of the great team that won the treble with the Blaugrana in 2015. However, few predicted that this would occur within a matter of weeks and simultaneously.

