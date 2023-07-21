Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that he wants the future of Harry Kane decided quickly. The superstar is entering his final year under contract with the club and may leave north London this summer. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the striker in recent months. Spurs could be forced to sell the star, rather than lose him for free next summer.

“It’s fair to say I’m not relaxed about it,” Postecoglou explained to reporters on Friday. “I know that every time I am talking to [the media], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. So, you’ve got to deal with it.”

“I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone.”

Both the club and player have been frequenting the headlines concerning this saga.

“I don’t think it is good for Harry. I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.”

Postecoglou makes first real indication that Spurs may sell Kane

All indications point to Kane not wanting to sign a fresh deal with his current club. There are also, however, no signs that the striker will publicly force a move away from London. Nevertheless, Spurs will most likely sell the England international to receive a massive fee.

Postecoglou’s recent comments are essentially the first public signal that Spurs could sell Kane. The club has previously been adamant that the striker would not the departing the team just yet. Bayern has seen two official bids rejected by Spurs brass in recent weeks. The second offer was reportedly around $90 million. However, the Premier League side is supposedly holding out for a fee closer to $128 million.

New coach will not set a deadline for Kane’s future

While the Spurs coach prefers a quick resolution to the Kane situation, he will not impose an official deadline. “But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it because that adds even more pressure,” continued Postecoglou. “You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him.”

Bayern will almost certainly return with another bid for Kane. PSG also wants the forward. However, it appears as if Kane favors the German giants. Nevertheless, the striker is currently in Australia with his current club as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AAP