Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly not interested in potentially joining Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have been heavily linked with the star in recent days. Nevertheless, Telegraph Sport is now claiming that joining the Parisians does not necessarily excite Kane.

The news likely leaves Spurs fans happy. After all, PSG seemingly dropping out of the Kane sweepstakes may increase the chances that he stays in north London. However, the 29-year-old England international currently only has one more year remaining on his contract with the club. Although there is a chance that Kane could re-sign with Spurs, a move away may still be in the cards.

Bayern desperate to sign Harry Kane this summer as he rules out PSG

There is no secret that Bayern Munich wants Kane to join their team this summer. The German giants have already bid twice for the star, with Spurs rejecting both offers. Indications seem to show that Kane is, however, open to joining the Bundesliga champions. Bayern brass has also openly discussed the possibility of signing the Spurs star.

“Harry Kane has clearly signaled in all conversations that his decision stands. And if he keeps to his word, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” claimed Bayern COO Jan-Christian Dressen.

“Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us, Tottenham will not be active internationally next year,” continued Dressen. “It is well known that we are very interested in [Kane]. And what Uli Hoeness said is correct. But it’s best for us to go with the coach who said ‘the grass doesn’t grow faster if you pull on it’.”

Spurs targeting currently suspended star

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would rather hold on to Kane, but could opt to sell the star for around $130 million. Bayern has so far gone as high as $89 million. As PSG drops out of the race, a bidding war would now seem unlikely. This could force Spurs to lower their demands rather than watch Kane depart the club for free next summer.

Football Transfers is also claiming that Spurs may turn to Ivan Toney as a replacement for Kane. The Brentford striker scored an impressive 20 Premier League goals for the club last season. However, the forward is currently suspended for betting on matches and can’t feature on the pitch again until January.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo