Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal is contemplating a world-record bid for Harry Kane, who is also a target for Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The English international starred for Spurs last year, scoring 30 goals in the Premier League. Since the beginning of the summer transfer window, rumors have persisted that he would leave Tottenham when his contract expires in 2024.

The North London outfit haven’t been very successful recently, which has cast serious question on Kane’s future with the club. They haven’t won a major trophy since 2008. With their legendary player in his thirties, Kane wants to finally bring home some hardware.

Manchester United and Bayern have been battling it out

Manchester United had been anticipated to prioritize Kane this summer. However, they have shifted their attention to Rasmus Hojlund, a 19-year-old attacker from Atalanta who is poised to complete his transfer to Old Trafford this week.

Because of this, Bayern Munich‘s pursuit of the striker intensified. The Bundesliga heavyweights regard the Englishman as a suitable successor for Robert Lewandowski. But have had two offers for the Spurs star rejected.

Spurs are demanding $127 million, while reports indicate the German team is only willing to pay roughly $101 million.

Al-Hilal could step in with astronomical offer for Kane

In the middle of it all, Al-Hilal is reportedly contemplating a world-record offer for Kane after failing to get Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. According to TEAMTalk, the Saudis are thinking about making a massive offer for Kane, which would threaten Bayern Munich’s pursuit of the England captain.

The Saudi Pro League powerhouses might join the bidding for Kane. A proposal of a supposed $254 million would certainly convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to let him go. Considering the striker still has a year remaining on his contract, Bayern is unlikely to give that much money to acquire his services.

The Saudi squad recently offered a record-breaking $329 million to acquire Kylian Mbappe but was unsuccessful. The Frenchman declined, so they had to redirect their efforts.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo