There has been plenty of talk regarding Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea throughout the summer.

The Belgian international is still under contract with the Blues, but he clearly does not want to continue with the club.

Team brass has been hoping to offload the striker on a permanent deal. However, the west London outfit may have to lower demands to see Lukaku depart the club.

Blues may loan Lukaku to Roma after failed permanent bids

ESPN is now claiming that Chelsea is open to allowing the Belgian leave on loan. The Blues have previously been in talks regarding a permanent transfer for Lukaku with Saudi side Al Hilal, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Nevertheless, neither Italian side could agree a fee with Chelsea and the player does not fancy a move to the Middle East.

With a permanent switch now seemingly unlikely, the Blues are now supposedly softening their stance on the player’s transfer. The aforementioned news outlet is reporting that Roma is interested in a straight loan deal for Lukaku.

Chelsea, however, will be looking for a significant loan fee for the 30-year-old striker. Roma’s current head coach, Jose Mourinho, previously bought Lukaku from Everton while managing Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku and Pochettino have not spoken

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino recently claimed that he is not responsible to solve Lukaku’s situation at the club.

“If the player and clubs wish is to find a solution, it’s not me, it’s them,” Pochettino stated on Thursday.

“In that case, the player and the club will meet and inform to me that things changed. I’m not going to move until the club or the player want to talk with me.

“I am here. I accept the situation that was here when I arrived. Club and the player, both try to find a solution. The future can change things.”

Lukaku and Pochettino have supposedly not even talked since the manager was brought in earlier this summer. The Blues splashed out around $120 million back in 2021 to bring the center forward back to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, however, has not had a positive time since the move. He was subsequently loaned to Inter for the 2022/23 season and is not expected to be in Chelsea’s future plans.

