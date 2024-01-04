Now that we are into 2024, Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is down to its last six months. This opens the door for him to negotiate a free move with teams interested in signing him once his current contract expires.

At the tender age of 25, Mbappe has already won the World Cup, finished second, and won the Golden Boot. Everyone agrees that he is currently one of the best players on the planet.

People have been guessing about his future for a long time as well. The Frenchman’s relationship with PSG has soured, and he has been testing the waters with Real Madrid for quite some time now.

While he turned down an extension offer from Paris last summer, Mbappe will soon face the decision of whether or not to do so again. A possible alternative would be for him to join Real Madrid, an option he almost pursued during the summer of 2022.

His future may lie elsewhere; rumors have circulated that the Premier League and Saudi Arabia are two potential destinations. When asked about his future intentions, the 25-year-old still keeps everyone in the dark.

What did Mbappe say about his future?

According to the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, he is still undecided about his 2024 playing status. The French star revealed he has not yet decided on his future after leading PSG to a Trophee des Champions success on Wednesday.

“No, to start with I’m very motivated by this year. It’s very important. We have titles to win, and we have already won one.

“I haven’t made my decision. I didn’t make a choice. But in any case, with the agreement I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision we managed to protect all the parties. And to preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges to come. Which is the most important.”

Mbappe choosing between PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool

In the summer of 2022, it seemed as if the France captain would be joining Real Madrid for free. Nevertheless, he finally signed a new, lucrative agreement with PSG after months of uncertainty.

Questioned again about the possibility of making a last-minute choice about his future, Mbappe said: “When will I decide? I do not know. In 2022, I waited because I didn’t know until May. If I know what I’m going to do, I’m not going to hang around. That does not make any sense.

“But like I said, the most important thing is to win trophies. The team and the group are looking towards that. My situation, no one talks about it within the club. I just want to help win trophies, like I did today.”

It was reported in September by the media that Mbappe has decided to renounce loyalty payments of up to $110 million to leave PSG freely.

Rumor has it that Madrid will give him 15 days to accept or reject a pre-contract once the transfer window has reopened. Should he decline, chaos may ensue.

In any case, the next months are devoid of order. Furthermore, he has the opportunity to win the Champions League with Real Madrid if he moves in January.

