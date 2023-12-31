Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga is sure to be one of the most talked-about topics for the rest of the season.

The last six months of Kylian Mbappe‘s contract are about to begin. This implies that Mbappe may start talking to other teams about a possible free move on January 1. Thus many are wondering what will happen to him after that.

The Parisians, nevertheless, have been slow to join the superstar at the negotiation table this time. So far, they have decided to wait it out before persuading him to remain in the French capital.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing Mbappe as a free agent, with Real Madrid being one among them. Despite Florentino Perez‘s repeated failures to sign the striker, rumors have it that he would not give up.

Identical 2022 offer on table

It’s no secret that Los Blancos’s president is a tremendous admirer of the France captain. The 23-year-old will reportedly hear from Real Madrid in the first week of January.

With a contract prepared on the same conditions as those agreed upon in May 2022, they will attempt to ascertain his interest in joining. The identical offer—a net salary of $29 million plus a $143 million signing bonus—will reportedly be extended to Mbappe, according to Marca.

Reportedly, these criteria align with the wage structure. But they would rather not cause any stir in the changing room.

Since Mbappe is already the greatest player in Europe at the moment, it stands to reason that he would also be the most paid player on the team. On the other hand, there are well-established boundaries in the area of finances.

Compared to his salary at PSG, Mbappe will be giving up a significant amount of money if he signs with the La Liga giants. Still, he would surpass all other players in the Spanish club’s history in terms of salary.

According to the Spanish publication, Madrid are prepared to end the drama if they get any “ambiguities or delays” from Mbappe’s camp. Reportedly, they will cut ties with the French ace in order to consider other possibilities if he declines their offer.

Fans are imagining how Mbappe would fit within the Real Madrid line up

Real Madrid to suffer another hit?

Just as Los Blancos were unable to sign Mbappe in 2022 when his contract came up for renewal, they may face a similar fate in 2024.

L’Equipe states that PSG are becoming more and more certain that Mbappe will sign a new contract soon. Negotiations may conclude by May 2024, which would be an even earlier conclusion than the previous time around.

It is widely believed that the ex-Monaco star will never join Real Madrid if he does not do so next summer. But, the Whites’ hierarchy allegedly have had enough of him turning down their offers.

This may thus significantly impact the Red-and-Blues’ summer transfer dealings. Nonetheless, the player reportedly boasted privately about how pleased he was in Paris. He has a far better connection with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi now.

In fact, it may turn out to be a deciding factor. Because of this, the club may approach the possibility of a contract renewal with greater ease.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS