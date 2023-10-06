Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa and Randal Kolo Muani picked up one-game suspensions. French officials dealt the four Paris Saint-Germain players bans for participating in homophobic chants. PSG fans were previously heard singing offensive songs during a matchup with Marseille. The Ligue de Football Professionnel (IFL) punished the players after they joined in on the chants.

Along with suspending the players involved, the IFL also handed out a stadium ban for the club as well. PSG will have to play one game without fans in the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes. The reigning Ligue 1 champions travel to face Rennes on Sunday, October 8th. Their next home match will come after the international break on October 21st against Strasbourg.

PSG players apologize for homophobic chants

PSG claimed that the penalties were “excessive” in a statement regarding the issue. “The club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the club with associations, institutions and fans,” stated the Parisian club.

After the incident, the quartet apologized for participating in the songs. “We’re well aware of the impact of our gestures and words on the public, especially the younger ones who dream of watching a soccer match,” the four players wrote on social media posts.

“We sincerely regret the words we should not have spoken and wish to apologize. In the future, we will do our utmost to be even more exemplary.”

PSG off to unusually slow start during 2023/24 season

The news comes as PSG endures a shaky start to the current campaign. Although they are typically dominant in league play, the Parisians sit fifth in the table after collecting just three wins in seven matches. PSG also most recently received a beating at the hands of Newcastle in the Champions League. The Magpies thumped their French opponents 4-1 on Wednesday.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PanoramiC