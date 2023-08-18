The World Soccer Talk Strasbourg TV schedule has the ins and outs for how to watch Le Racing from the US.

RC Strasbourg have been playing professional football since 1933, and are one of six clubs to have won all three major French trophies.

Strasbourg TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Strasbourg on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1906

Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Manager: Patrick Vieira

Ligue 1 titles: 1 (1979)

Coupe de France titles: 3 (1951, 1966, 2001)

Best European finish: Intertoto Cup Winners (1995)

Ligue 1 matches are found on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Between the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT streaming, every game is shown live across their platforms. You can find beIN on select cable and satellite providers, as well as Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling.

The Coupe de France cup competition has a home on FOX Sports networks.

For UEFA tournaments, you’ll find those, like Champions League and Europa League , on Paramount+. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás televise games in Spanish, with streaming available for non-TV games on ViX.

Strasbourg History

Owing to its location in the Alsace region, Strasbourg has had somewhat of a tumultuous history. The club was founded in 1906 in what was then the German Empire. The original name was “1. Fußball Club Neudorf”.

At the close of World War I, the region returned to France, and in January 1919 the name of the club was changed to Racing Club de Strasbourg. The club shifted to French competitions, winning regional titles in 1923, 1924, and 1927. They reached the round of 16 in the Coupe de France in 1925.

Strasbourg turned pro in 1933, quickly earning promotion to the top flight by 1934. Second and third place finishes, and a Coupe de France final appearance, highlighted this era.

The outbreak of WWII caused further upheaval. As the Alsace was annexed by the Nazis, many locals were evacuated to other areas of France. The club that remained competed as “Rasensportclub Straßburg” in German amateur competition. They even made an appearance in the DFB-Pokal in 1942.

When the Allies captured the region in 1944, the club returned as Racing Strasbourg in the French top division.

Save for a handful of single-season drops to the second division, Strasbourg would play in Ligue 1 consistently until the mid-1980s. This era was capped with, to date, the club’s only Ligue 1 title in 1979.

Financial disaster hit in the early 2010s, as total liquidation saw them forcibly relegated to the fifth tier in 2011. A series of promotions got Strasbourg back up to Ligue 2 by 2016. The following year, they’d re-earn their place in Ligue 1.

The Stade de la Meinau holds 26,000 fans and has been home to the club since 1914. The venue hosted games at the 1938 World Cup, Euro 1984, and the 1988 Cup Winners’ Cup Final.

