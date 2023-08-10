Our Rennes TV schedule has everything you need to follow Les Rennais from the United States.

Stade Rennais have never been Ligue 1 champions, but have won the Coupe de France three times, including recently in 2019.

Rennes TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Rennes on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1901

Stadium: Roazhon Park

Manager: Bruno Génésio

Ligue 1 titles: 0 (2 Ligue 2 titles, 1956 & 1983)

Coupe de France titles: 3 (1965, 1971, 2019)

Rennes and Ligue 1 games are televised on beIN SPORTS in the US.

Every game from the competition each week is shown live, on the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and/or streaming on beIN CONNECT. The easiest way to get beIN is via Fubo.

You can find the Coupe de France tournament on FOX Sports channels -with games usually on FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

Champions League and Europa League are on Paramount+. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás televise UEFA games in Spanish, with non-TV games streaming on ViX.

Watch Rennes on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Rennes History

Stade Rennais Football Club came into being on March 10, 1901. The club were a founding member of the regional Ligue de Bretagne de football. By 1904, they would merge with local rivals FC Rennais. This is when the red and black colors of Rennais were adopted as well.

In 1929, Rennais dropped out of their league, the Ligue de l’Ouest, in protest of an increased number of league matches. For a few years, they only played friendly games.

But in 1930, the French Football Federation approved professionalism in the sport in France. Rennais became founding members of the new professional league.

It wasn’t until 1965 when Rennes won their first big title, the Coupe de France. They would win the Coupe again in 1971 – their last major honor for many decades, until once again winning the Cup in 2019.

While they have never won Ligue 1, in recent years they have challenged at the top end of the table. 2019/20 saw them finish third, their best result ever. And they’ve followed that up with sixth place in 2021, and back-to-back fourth place finishes in ’22 and ’23. Breaking through the wall that has been Paris Saint-Germain in the past decade is certainly a challenge, but Rennes have been one of the top challengers recently.

The club have had a sporadic history in Europe, never winning a true title. However, they are considered a “co-winner” of the old UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2008.

Stade Rennais’ Roazhon Park was originally built in 1912. Rebuilt in 2001, it played host to games in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rennes news and feature pieces

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago