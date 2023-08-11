With no indications of a solution in sight, the Kylian Mbappe saga has been the focal point of another summer transfer market, leaving his status for PSG against Lorient up in the air.

The 24-year-old player has chosen to depart as a free agent after rejecting a contract extension offer. To avoid losing their star player for nothing, the Ligue 1 winners are hoping to ship him off this summer.

That means the summer transfer window’s potential climax might be rather exciting. PSG locked Mbappe out of the main squad. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed the club would not allow him to go on a free transfer.

PSG will do without Mbappe in season opener against Lorient

There is some doubt entering the new season for the defending French champions, and it isn’t only about Kylian Mbappe. Neymar and Marco Verratti are also considering their options outside of the club.

Paris Saint-Germain opens the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, September 12, at home against Lorient. Luis Enrique is gearing up for his debut season as the Parisians’ head coach. He takes over from Christopher Galtier, who PSG sacked at the end of last season.

Now, the Spanish boss has weighed in on whether his most prized asset will be present in the squad’s league opener against Lorient. Nonetheless, he is keeping his fingers crossed that the 2018 World Cup victor can come to an agreement. Any team with Kylian Mbappe, particularly PSG, is a better team.

“This is a matter that already happened in the past, that was resolved positively between the club and the player, before I was here. And I hope that what happened in the past will happen again – that the club and the player reach an agreement. That is what I would like”, Enrique said at a press conference.

Luis Enrique fires warning to Mbappe

He did, however, reiterate the warning that his club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, had already delivered to the French striker. The Spaniard stressed that the team’s interests should come before those of any one player.

“Having said that, I remember our president’s words, the philosophy of the club is very clear: the club is above all players, coaches, football directors, and it is something that I fully share”, he added.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images