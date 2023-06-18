PSG are set to appoint former Spanish national head coach Luis Enrique as their new manager per reports from French media outlet L’Equipe. PSG had earlier held talks with Julian Nagelsmann over the vacant position after Christophe Galtier was sacked at the end of the season.

However, it is reported that the talks broke down between the club and the former Bayern Munich manager and Enrique could now be appointed as early as this week. Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier tweeted on Sunday that Enrique has already accepted the role and now talks are being held over contract clauses and the new staff to be hired.

Luis Enrique at PSG: A new opportunity for the Spaniard

Spanish media outlet Marca claims that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and advisor Luis Campos are both admirers of Enrique who hasn’t been at a club since 2018 due to his role in the Spanish national team. Earlier the 53-year-old was reluctant to take over but further talks with the club hierarchy have changed his mind.

It is believed that Campos also spoke to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta while Bologna’s Thiago Motta was also considered. Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was also in the discussion, but Enrique has now emerged as the top priority for the club.

Enrique is regarded as one of the sharpest minds in world football and had a very successful reign at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. The Spaniard led the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, and a Champions League triumph during his tenure at Camp Nou.

It will be interesting to see how Enrique handles the situation at PSG. The French side have failed to live up to the expectations in the Champions League and repeatedly fail to perform in the biggest of stages.

Moreover, Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments on not choosing to extend his contract have reignited rumors on a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The dressing room too seems to be divided which Enrique must address on his appointment before leading the side on the pitch.

Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto