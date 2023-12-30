If Inter’s current financial problems persist, the club’s future is quite questionable. But with the money they made back by trading two players, they were able to buy themselves some more time.

On the home front, the Serie A leaders are now unrivaled. As an added bonus, they have already advanced to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

But, after they paid the yearly remuneration to their ten board members, rumors of their insolvency began to bubble up in the public.

Comparatively, Alessandro Antonello, CEO of the company, and Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of the sports section, both saw a decrease in remuneration from the previous fiscal year.

Supposedly, this is due to financial troubles experienced by Suning Group, a Chinese firm that controls 70% of Inter‘s shares. With the Chinese economy in freefall, their owner Stephen Zhang—son of Suning Group Chairman—put the club up for sale. However, no one came forward to purchase it.

Thus, everything is riding on this Italian club’s outcome. At the moment, the money they made from the Marcelo Brozovic and Andre Onana sales has reportedly been their only source of income.

Inter Milan may be on the brink of declaring bankruptcy

How did Andre Onana ana Marcelo Brozovic save Inter?

According to an investigation published in the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, the club was about to declare bankruptcy. But the proceeds from selling Onana and Brozovic put minds at rest and guaranteed survival.

Marcelo Brozovic reportedly went for $20 million to Al-Nassr, while Andre Onana fetched $57 million from Manchester United.

The Croatian midfielder was signed in July by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The Saudi team has impressive financial resources, and the player is currently being touted as the top midfielder in the league.

Additionally, Andre Onana, a goalkeepr from Cameroon, was a vital part of the Nerazzurri’s success last year. Their run to the final in the UEFA Champions League would not have been possible without his heroics in goal.

Selling the 27-year-old had monetary motivations as Inter made a killing off of a player who had joined the club for free in the summer of 2022. However, Manchester United received a crucial player from the Nerazzurri in exchange for that amount – or so they thought.

The starting goalkeeper for the Red Devils has had a rough start to his time at Old Trafford.

Super League was only glimmer of hope?

Despite a decrease from $980 million last year, the club’s current debt remains at $898 million. Even though sales dropped by 3.2 percent, this was accomplished using a cost-cutting technique that reduced expenses by 11.8 percent.

Because they went the whole season without a major sponsor on their shirt, income took a nosedive. Paramount, on the other hand, generated $4.5 million for them in the Champions League final shirt.

A move to the European Super League may save Simone Inzaghi’s squad from impending insolvency. For their participation in the ESL, American financial services firm JP Morgan allegedly offered each team a bonus of almost $200 million.

Inter had previously considered joining the European Super League. However, this season, they have rejected the idea. What is more, they would have been banned from Serie A since the Italian Football Federation will prevent any Serie A teams from pursuing ESL deals.#

Photo credit: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports