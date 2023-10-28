There is growing speculation that Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, could potentially leave.

Apparently, the European champions are seriously contemplating parting ways with him before his contract expires.

De Bruyne last extended his contract in 2021. He did so using statistical analysis to determine the best place for his future in soccer.

Since his arrival at Manchester City in 2015, he has risen to become one of the world’s top midfielders.

However, now at the age of 32, questions have arisen about whether he is experiencing a physical decline. It appears that City are also thinking about their future with him.

Reports from Football Insider have indicated that unless De Bruyne’s injury record improves, a new contract won’t arrive. His current one expires in 2025.

The Belgian midfielder faced injury setbacks in two UEFA Champions League Finals.

He dedicated the entire summer to improving his fitness. De Bruyne played in both the Community Shield and the first game of the season against Burnley. He suffered an injury in the latter.

By the time his current contract ends, De Bruyne will be 34 years old. In addition, for a player who relies on physicality and attacking prowess, he might no longer fit into the Citizens’ plans. Furthermore, rumors about his potential departure from the Etihad have gained momentum as he waits to make his return to action.

Meeting scheduled

With an incredible contract offer, Saudi Pro League officials will intensify their pursuit of the attacking midfield player. When they sought to bring a multitude of elite players from Europe to the Middle East this summer, Saudi teams targeted De Bruyne.

The Belgium international was not persuaded to move to the Kingdom, despite the fact that other A-listers like Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar are now playing there.

Now, a meeting between Al Nassr and De Bruyne’s representative will take place, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti suggests. Then, Saudi officials are reported to have started things off on Friday by sizing up the 32-year-old for a transfer.

Al-Nassr aim to make De Bruyne one of the richest players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Football Insider has also learned that the Saudi Pro League intend to make De Bruyne their most high-profile acquisition. They will attempt to entice him to the nation with an enormous contract offer. It is said that there would be ‘jaw-dropping’ financial incentives available.

The article doesn’t specify De Bruyne’s potential salary or name the side that lead the chase. However, if earlier reports are accurate, Al-Nassr are in the lead. This may lead to De Bruyne and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo forming an unbreakable alliance.

Kevin De Bruyne’s current weekly salary at Manchester City is $485,000. However, the potential offer from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia could be significantly higher. To put it into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo earns a staggering $4.3 million per week. Although it’s worth noting that Ronaldo’s earnings are an exceptional example.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images : IMAGO / Power Sport Images