Following Andre Onana’s lackluster debut season for the team, Manchester United are allegedly monitoring Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

More than any other player, Andre Onana has been a defining presence in Manchester United‘s UEFA Champions League campaign. Following the final whistle at Galatasaray’s Rams Park stadium, where a tumultuous 3-3 draw concluded, the shot-stopper found himself standing solitary in his penalty area.

With hands on hips, he expressed his frustration by tossing his gloves to the ground before gripping his face in apparent dismay. He had to bear yet another very trying night, not because he had a lot of work to accomplish, but rather because his mistakes were expensive again.

Though Hakim Ziyech’s low free kick was struck almost down the center of the goal, Onana let it by him with his side leading 2-0. The Cameroon international then misread another free kick from Ziyech with the score up 2-1. He then smacked the ball into his own net with an awful downward parry.

Despite losing by two goals twice, Galatasaray managed to rescue a dramatic 3-3 draw at home. All thanks to Onana’s poor positioning which allowed too much space to pass between himself and his near post, where Kerem Akturkoglu’s shot was intended. United still have extremely small chances to get to the last 16, even though they have only won one of their five Champions League games.

Onana breaks negative Champions League record

The 27-year-old former Inter No. 1 has been an odd combination of amazing and agonizing this campaign. Having defeated Copenhagen at home, there was a feeling that things would get better for United.

He denied Jordan Larsson in the closing moments of the match with a penalty save, and his teammates surrounded him with praise after that. Nevertheless, these instances pair with an all-too-common inclination to fail to stop savable goals. Similar to the Red Devils’ current season, it has been both intriguing and turbulent.

Opta reports that in the Champions League from 2018-19, Onana has committed seven mistakes that have resulted in goals scored by opponents by goalkeepers. Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich is the next goalie on the list with four less than him.

As a result, the Cameroonian’s season-long efforts have drawn mixed reviews. He is not the same player that led the Nerazzurri to the Champions League Final the previous season.

Manchester United wants to bring in Ivan Provedel

Italian news site, Il Messaggero claims Manchester United is keeping a close eye on Serie A star Ivan Provedel. They even may contemplate moving for the Lazio starting goalkeeper come summertime.

In his 18 outings this season, Provedel has kept six clean sheets. Thus, the report claims that the Biancocelesti would probably want at least $38 million for the 29-year-old. It would be a huge financial advantage if they could sell him for that much or more. Because of their financial difficulties, the Italian team sold several of its stars to make ends meet.

Spezia Calcio sold the Italian player to the Rome-based side in August of last year. Lazio spent $2.5 million on Provedel. His contract expires in June 2027. On the first matchday of the Champions League group stage, Provedel starred. He famously scored a last-second goal to tie his team with Atletico Madrid.

PHOTOS: IMAGO