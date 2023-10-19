Barcelona is set to don a unique jersey for their upcoming matchup with bitter rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan club announced on Thursday that the Rolling Stones Tongue & Lips logo will be present on the front of their shirts for the game. Barca hosts Real in the massive match on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Barcelona shirt honors upcoming Rolling Stones album

The legendary rock band’s logo replaces Barca’s typical Spotify emblem. The streaming service and club previously agreed to a long-term deal worth around $300 million. A switch to honor the Rolling Stones, however, will only be temporary. Barca will wear the special jerseys just for El Clasico.

The move comes as The Rolling Stones release a new album called Hackney Diamonds. It is the band’s first album with original material in nearly two decades. The album is set to be released on streaming services on October 20th, eight days before the El Clasico matchup.

“We’re huge football fans and honored that Spotify have brought our Tongue & Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album,” the band said in an official statement. “We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

Fans can buy special jerseys and other collaborative items

Along with the jerseys, Barca also announced that they will release a series of items in collaboration with the band. This includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and other pieces. Fans will be able to purchase these items, including jerseys, on Oct. 23.

“Yet again our collaboration with Spotify has taken things to the next level,” proclaimed Juli Guiu, Barca’s marketing vice president. “Bringing together two icons – The Rolling Stones logo and the Barça jersey – is a special moment for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside Spotify.”

Barca also revealed that the women’s team will wear the Rolling Stones jerseys as well. The Liga F side dons the special shirts against Sevilla on Sunday, Nov. 5.

PHOTO: FC Barcelona