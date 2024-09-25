Christian Pulisic continues to turn heads in the Italian media as the American star quickly becomes a standout player in Serie A. According to reports from Italian publications Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, Pulisic has emerged as a “leader” for Milan, contributing decisively both on and off the pitch. His performances in key matches have solidified his position as one of Milan‘s most important players. That includes a sensational solo goal against Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

Since arriving at San Siro from Chelsea in 2023 in a $22 million transfer, Pulisic has been in remarkable form. His statistics reveal that he has been one of the most productive players in Serie A. Alongside Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, Pulisic boasts the highest number of goal contributions in the league since the 2023-24 season began. The USMNT star has already netted four goals and provided two assists in just six appearances across all competitions this season.

His influence on the pitch has been immense. The 26-year-old winger has found the back of the net in crucial matches. His 10th-minute strike set the tone for a 2-1 victory over Milan’s biggest rival. Also, the American’s ability to step up in big games, previously a point of criticism, is now being lauded as evidenced by his goalscoring prowess in significant fixtures such as Milan’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Pulisic proving previous media wrong with Milan

Both the Italian media outlets highlight Pulisic as a “technical leader” at Milan. Although his leadership style may not be as vocal as some of his teammates, his performances on the field speak volumes. Comparisons have even been made to Rossoneri legends Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini. They had a reputation for being leaders who led by example instead of talking.

Pulisic’s technical ability, vision, and goal-scoring contributions have made him an indispensable part of Stefano Pioli’s squad. His impact exists not only in the attacking third but also in how he orchestrates plays from the wings. He creates opportunities for his teammates and destabilizes opposing defenses. In total, Pulisic contributed to 26% of Milan’s goals across all competitions last season.

He has successfully silenced his critics who doubted his ability to play on a grand platform. His consistent displays in high-stakes matches have shown that he thrives under pressure. This season, he has already played a decisive role in matches against some of Europe’s top clubs, proving his worth as a big-game player.

One moment that particularly ruffled feathers was the winger’s goal celebration against Inter. After scoring the opener in the derby, Pulisic was seen shushing a group of Inter fans at San Siro, a move that upset some but also highlighted his confidence and competitive spirit. His boldness and tenacity have endeared him to the Red and Blacks’ supporters, further cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Impressive stats and future outlook

Christian Pulisic’s numbers since joining Milan have been nothing short of remarkable. The American has four goals and two assists in 496 minutes across six matches this season. Pulisic is on track to surpass his personal best from the previous campaign. Last term, he scored 15 goals and assisted 12 times in league games. His partnership with Rafael Leao has been crucial in Milan’s attacking success. He continues to be a key player in the club’s pursuit of domestic and European glory.

As Milan looks to challenge for both Serie A and Champions League titles this season, Pulisic’s contributions will be vital. Pulisic has the ability to score, assist, and lead by example. Consequently, the American star is quickly becoming one of the most influential players in Italian soccer. If his current form continues, there’s no doubt that Pulisic will be a central figure in Milan’s resurgence as a European powerhouse.

