Newcastle is reportedly considering a lawsuit against AC Milan regarding the transfer of Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder recently joined the Magpies in a massive $70 million transfer back in July. While the maestro has enjoyed a fairly positive start with his new team, Tonali is facing serious allegations off of the pitch.

Italian authorities are cracking down on illegal gambling inside the country. Tonali is currently one of at least three soccer players being targeted in the dragnet. Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli have also both discussed penalties with authorities. Fagioli, a Juventus midfielder, has already received a seven-month ban for his role in the gambling ring.

Recent reports suggest that Tonali may receive a more severe punishment. The Newcastle midfielder is currently talking with Italian police about a potential 10-month ban. If true, Tonali will miss the rest of the current campaign with Newcastle.

The midfielder would also be out of action for Italy’s 2024 Euro tournament run as well. This is, of course, assuming Italy qualifies for the competition next summer in Germany. The Blues still need positive results in upcoming matches with North Macedonia and Ukraine to secure a spot in the tournament.

Italian report suggests Newcastle may dock Tonali’s wages

Corriere dello Sport now reports that Newcastle is seriously thinking about suing Milan because of Tonali’s gambling issue. The outlet claims that the Magpies are not happy with the Italian side’s willingness to sell them a player who now cannot feature on the pitch. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen just how much Milan knew about the midfielder’s betting habits prior to the transfer.

Sandro Tonali has continued playing for Newcastle despite an impending ban.

Along with threatening Milan with a lawsuit, Newcastle is also apparently set to suspend Tonali’s weekly wages. The aforementioned news source claims that the Magpies will not pay the midfielder his salary while he serves the suspension. This would be a bold move considering Juve has previously announced that they continue to pay Fagioli during his current ban. Tonali makes around $8 million annually with the Magpies.

The news comes after Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe recently stated that the club will fully support Tonali. “From our side, Sandro is a top, top person and a top character,” Howe told reporters last week.

“So we, as a football club straight away, has to throw our arms around him and protect him and try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems that he’s had.”

Midweek matchup may be midfielder’s last game for Newcastle this season

While Tonali is expected to soon be officially banned, it has not come in time for Newcastle’s next match. The Magpies are hosting Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League group-stage game on Wednesday. Although he will not start the fixture, Tonali has been named on the bench by head coach Eddie Howe.

Nevertheless, it certainly seems as if Tonali’s time on the pitch is set to end in the near future. The midfielder may be punished prior to Newcastle’s next Premier League match. The Magpies travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves on Saturday, October 28th. Tonali’s best moment in a Newcastle jersey so far came when he scored in his Premier League debut with the team in August.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Crystal Pix.