Between 1945 and 1992, Macedonia only played friendly matches, as politically the nation was a part of Yugoslavia. That team did quite well on the international stage, finishing fifth place or better in five of eight World Cup appearances. Yugoslavia was also runner-up twice at Euros.

Upon achieving its independence in 1992, Macedonia went on to win its first three (friendly) games.

But it hasn’t gone that smoothly since. The nation has never qualified for the World Cup. In addition, the only major tournament they’ve appeared at was Euro 2020, where they bowed out in the group stage.

Due to a dispute with Greece over the name “Macedonia”, in 2019 the nation became known as “North Macedonia.”

First game: October 13, 1993 (Win vs. Slovenia in Kranj)

Manager: Blagoja Milevski

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified (as an independent nation)

Best European Championship Finish: 23rd (2020 – Only appearance as independent nation)

You can catch the UEFA European Championship and its qualifiers on FOX Sports through the 2028 competition.

However, certain Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches are exclusive to Fubo – so check this page for the latest listings.

Univision, TUDN, and ViX are where to look for Spanish-language coverage of these UEFA matches.

If North Macedonia makes the cut for 2026, the World Cup will again be on FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock in the US.

