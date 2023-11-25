Newcastle is reportedly looking to make several loan deals during the upcoming January transfer period.

The Magpies entered the weekend in a fairly disappointing seventh place in the Premier League table.

They previously qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades after finishing fourth in the standings following the 2022/23 season.

Many assumed that Newcastle would resume their surge up the standings during the current campaign. After all, the Saudi-backed club continued to invest heavily into the squad during the summer transfer market.

The Magpies recorded a net spend of nearly $120 million by bringing in multiple key players. This includes Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento.

However, Newcastle’s squad has been decimated by injuries throughout the current campaign. In fact, at least 10 senior players entered this weekend’s matchup with Chelsea with various setbacks.

Among the injuries include several key players such as Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, and the aforementioned Barnes.

Magpies manager fan of Man City midfielder

According to The Times, the Magpies are set to combat these losses with multiple loan deals at the beginning of the year. One player who has been heavily linked with a move to northeast England is Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City midfielder has found it difficult to get playing time since his arrival from Leeds in 2022. Despite spending over $50 million on Phillips, manager Pep Guardiola has, so far, only used the midfielder sparingly.

Phillips has made just two Premier League starts for City in 51 total top flight opportunities. In total, the midfielder has managed to record 379 minutes on the pitch during league play so far.

Despite the lack of playing time, England manager Gareth Southgate has continued to select Phillips for national team duties.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has reportedly been a fan of Phillips since the player’s days at Leeds.

Nevertheless, Newcastle failed to come close to City’s aforementioned successful bid for the midfielder.

The Magpies, however, may now have the chance to grab the talented midfielder on loan in January. City could also be open to the idea to help get Phillips more time on the pitch.

Newcastle also looking to add PSG striker as well

Along with Phillips, Newcastle is also reportedly leading the line for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike as well.

The talented 21-year-old forward only just signed for the Ligue 1 champions back in July. PSG purchased Ekitike for over $30 million from fellow French side Reims. However, much like Phillips, the youngster has barely featured for his new team.

In fact, Ekitike has not played for PSG since the opening game of the season. The striker came on as a late substitute in a 0-0 draw with Lorient in August. A move to Newcastle could potentially allow the striker to receive more time on the pitch.

The Magpies do have the dynamic duo of Alexander Isak and Wilson up front, but both have struggled with setbacks this season. The latter forward is currently expected to be out of action until January with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle also has the ability to sign several Saudi Pro League players on loan in January as well. Premier League clubs recently denied a temporary ban on related-party loans in the upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies owners also have majority stakes in four to Saudi clubs. This means that Newcastle can easily make loan moves for players currently on Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

Photo credit: MAGO / PPAUK IMAGO / PanoramiC