Our Stade de Reims TV schedule will have you watching the French club in every competition.

Reims are one of the historically best clubs in France, but in recent decades they’ve struggled to replicate the success of earlier eras.

Stade de Reims TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Stade de Reims on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1910 (1931 as Stade de Reims)

Stadium: Stade Auguste-Delaune

Manager: Will Still

Ligue 1 titles: 6

Coupe de France titles: 2

Best European finish: European Cup runners-up (1956, 1959)

Reims matches can be seen on the networks of beIN SPORTS in the United States.

beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT shown every Ligue 1 game live each week across the three platforms.

Meanwhile, FOX SPORTS shows matches from the Coupe de France.

Reims were early heavy hitters in Europe, but rarely qualify these days. However, should a return to UEFA prominence happen, Paramount+ has competitions such as Champions League and Europa League. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás televise games in Spanish from these tournaments, with streaming via ViX.

Watch Stade de Reims on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Stade de Reims History

An earlier iteration, Société Sportive du Parc Pommery, was founded in 1910, while Stade de Reims in its current form emerged in 1931.

Reims finally made it to the first division in 1945-46, the first year of competition after World War II ended. They would be a force in the French game over the next two decades. All six of the club’s Ligue 1 titles, their two Coupe de France wins, and four Tropheés des Champions came between 1948 and 1966.

Despite not winning a league title since 1962, only six clubs have more all-time titles than Reims.

The club has made the final of the European Cup twice, including the first ever tournament in 1956 as well as the 1959 edition. But on both occasions, they fell to the buzzsaw that was Real Madrid – who won the first five editions of what we now call Champions League.

Since the glory of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, it’s been tough going for the club. After relegation in 1979, it would be 33 years before they made it back to the top flight.

Since their return in 2012, they were relegated again in 2016, but returned in 2018, finishing 8th, and then 5th in the following year.

The Stade Auguste-Delaune opened in 1935, hosting matches at the 1938 World Cup. After major renovations in the 2000s, it was a host to six games at the 2019 Women’s World Cup. These included the USA’s victories over Thailand (13-0) in the group stage and Spain (2-1) in the round of 16.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago