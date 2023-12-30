If Serie A clubs attempt to join the independent European Super League, the Italian Football Federation will remove them from the league.

This unfortunate verdict follows a landmark finding in favor of the Super League by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Because of a ruling by the ECJ, neither UEFA nor FIFA could punish teams that participate in the Super League. The court also found that the two governing bodies violated EU legislation by preventing the establishment of the tournament.

Since the verdict effectively ended UEFA’s monopoly on European competition organization, Super League CEO Bernd Reichart was ecstatic. But in terms of popular opinion, the concept seems to have not changed much.

What did Italian federation say?

Napoli were the only team to express interest in joining the A22-organized Super League, even though the new structure and much higher salaries were presented. So far, only Real Madrid and Barcelona are a part of it, while Reichart said that many more have privately contacted him over the matter.

At this point, even Napoli may have their door shut by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). Serie A teams are no longer allowed to participate in the Super League, according to a provision passed by FIGC.

It is against the rules for Italian clubs to participate in tournaments that aren’t sanctioned by FIFA, UEFA, and the FIGC, according to the Italian Federation. Starting with the 2024-25 season, no club may participate in the Serie A if they join the Super League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news, saying that, “Italian Federation FIGC decided to approve clause to prohibit access to the Super League to Italian clubs. FIGC will not allow to join any competition other than Uefa, Fifa and FIGC ones. If any club joins Super League, it will be excluded from Serie A 2024/2025”.

Unless the conditions are changed, this effectively eliminates the possibility of any Serie A teams entering the league.

The ruling by the FIGC makes it unlikely Italian teams will be able to join the Super League

What happened to European Super League?

The 12-team breakaway tournament known as the Super League started in April 2021 with the signing of Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter among the Italian clubs. In addition to Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in Spain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham in England were all behind it.

Plans to implement them quickly fell through due to intense backlash from fans, other European leagues, and even international governments. After only 48 hours of participation, nine of the 12 clubs pulled out of the project. The decision was taken in response to public pressure, negative feedback, and the possibility of punishment from UEFA and FIFA.

Nevertheless, Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid persisted in disputing UEFA’s jurisdiction. They asserted their autonomy in establishing their own league, all in an effort to keep the Super League concept alive. Then, the two biggest Spanish clubs remained after Juventus withdrew.

Starting with the next season, no Italian team will be able to participate in the Super League or any comparable endeavor due to a new regulation imposed by the FIGC. That is unless they are ready to give up on competing in domestic championships like Serie A.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pond5 Images